Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $31,000 Stock Position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 87.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LG Display by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LG Display by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,359. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nomura raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

