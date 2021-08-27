Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALGN. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 667,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,648,000 after purchasing an additional 190,164 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,252,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALGN. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

ALGN stock traded up $7.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $703.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $293.33 and a one year high of $721.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $650.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total transaction of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $18,568,508 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

