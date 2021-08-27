The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.5% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $12,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,411,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $248,035,000 after acquiring an additional 98,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.5% in the second quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist cut their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $178.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,720,407. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $117.23 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $323.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

