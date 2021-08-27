Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Boosted by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $173.86. 87,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,675. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

