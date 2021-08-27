Grid+ (GRID) One Day Trading Volume Hits $131,963.00

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000635 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a total market cap of $12.06 million and $131,963.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Buying and Selling Grid+

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

