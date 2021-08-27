Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.390-$-0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $163.50 million-$168 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.42 million.Blucora also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.520-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $16.84. 5,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,460. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $819.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 29.83% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Blucora from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blucora stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Blucora worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

