Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $171 million-$179 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.10 million.Photronics also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.29 EPS.

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.36. 24,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Photronics will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Photronics news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $245,130. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Photronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 193,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Photronics worth $5,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

