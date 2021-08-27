OWNDATA 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded down 2.2% against the dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OWNDATA has a market capitalization of $583,763.64 and $12.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.42 or 0.00406066 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001817 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $516.28 or 0.01067319 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWN is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.