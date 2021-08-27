Analysts Expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.36. Etsy posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Shares of Etsy stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.36. 96,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,140,252. Etsy has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $194,436.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

