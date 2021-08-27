Waves Community Token (WCT) Trading 64.7% Lower Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 63.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $943,247.69 and $28.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 64.7% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0943 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,939 coins. The official website for Waves Community Token is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Waves Community Token (WCT) is a Waves Platform asset intended to provide a tool for community assessment of crowdfunding campaigns launched on the Waves platform and to incentivize long-term holding by providing an additional income stream for WAVES token holders in the form of regular asset distributions. WCT will be a virtual community organization. It will be launched in several stages based on the technical maturity of the Waves platform. “

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

