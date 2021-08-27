Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Afya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,462. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Afya has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.01.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Afya will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Afya by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

