McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,391 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after buying an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.60. 738,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,009,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.