Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.65

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.65, with a volume of 1904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.44.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

