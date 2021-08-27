Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 89.2% from the July 29th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.50. Ferrovial has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRRVY shares. Barclays set a $30.24 target price on shares of Ferrovial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

