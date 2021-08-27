Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

APD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,720. The company has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

