Short Interest in Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Drops By 98.3%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ECAOF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.35. 6,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,872. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37. Eco has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.75.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

