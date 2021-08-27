Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Short Interest Down 92.9% in August

Elio Motors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELIO) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.31. 8,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55. Elio Motors has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $4.00.

Get Elio Motors alerts:

About Elio Motors

Elio Motors, Inc engages in the designing, developing and manufacturing of three-wheeled vehicles. It offers vehicles under the Elio brand. The company was founded by Paul Elio in October 2009 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Elio Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elio Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.