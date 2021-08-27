Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 98.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FANDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

