Short Interest in FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Decreases By 98.7%

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 98.7% from the July 29th total of 453,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FANDF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95. FirstRand has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
About FirstRand
Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for FirstRand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstRand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.