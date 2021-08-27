Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 91.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after acquiring an additional 394,061 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,021,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $941,334,000 after acquiring an additional 495,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $455,389,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,635,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $363,900,000 after acquiring an additional 840,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.93.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,557,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $4,457,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,511,634.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,494,887. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,239,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

