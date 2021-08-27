Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,627. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock traded up $7.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $631.34. 20,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 742.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $573.24. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.85 and a 52-week high of $630.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.