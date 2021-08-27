McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,578 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Nokia by 66.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nokia by 121.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nokia in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. 534,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,927,043. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

