Analysts Expect BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) will report earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BIOLASE’s earnings. BIOLASE posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BIOLASE will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BIOLASE.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIOL shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Friday, May 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at $174,000. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIOL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 16,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,240. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.44.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

