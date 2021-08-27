-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 102.23% and a negative net margin of 66.55%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

XENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 119,788.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XENT traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.58. 11,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,909. Intersect ENT has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $918.83 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.91.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

