Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.83) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million.

CLLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

CLLS traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $14.26. 11,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,024. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $648.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectis by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cellectis by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Cellectis by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 205,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cellectis by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 99,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

