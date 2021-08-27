Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,551 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,632,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 238.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,296,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 52.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,877,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,528 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNP stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.55. 240,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,205,876. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. TheStreet upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

