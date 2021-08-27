239 Shares in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED traded up $5.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.54. 12,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,632. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $161.01 and a 52 week high of $262.77. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.36.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.