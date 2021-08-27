McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 120.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in At Home Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after purchasing an additional 645,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,866,000. Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,235,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $12,341,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HOME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 7,500 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,001.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,823 shares of company stock valued at $288,345. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of At Home Group stock remained flat at $$36.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.52. At Home Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

