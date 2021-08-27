Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,433 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $49.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,410,131. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

