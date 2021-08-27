Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.12

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 1300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,940,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,354 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,960,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,772,000 after buying an additional 34,710 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,926,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 278,150 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,397,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,349,000 after buying an additional 177,958 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,179,000 after buying an additional 19,739 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

