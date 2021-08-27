Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 84.5% in August

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the July 29th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.34. 92,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,664. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CTTAY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other/Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment intergrates intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

