Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 158.1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.
About Daiichi Sankyo
