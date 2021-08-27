Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Grows By 158.1%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 92,400 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the July 29th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Daiichi Sankyo stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 55,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.04. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

About Daiichi Sankyo

Daiichi Sankyo Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals. Its products include drugs for the field of oncology such as Trastuzumab deruxtecan, Anti-HER3-ADC, Quizartinib, Milademetan, Valemetostat, Pexidartinib, Edoxaban, Prasugel, and Microgabalin. The company was founded on September 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

