Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

DDHRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

