Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Dream Impact Trust (OTCMKTS:DDHRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 86.9% from the July 29th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Dream Impact Trust stock remained flat at $$5.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36. Dream Impact Trust has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $5.56.

DDHRF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Impact Trust from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Dream Impact Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

