Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in SBA Communications by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBAC traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $352.93. 10,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,361. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $337.10. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $364.22. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 146.03 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.01, for a total value of $2,419,789.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,944,443.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,710 shares of company stock valued at $51,880,128. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.50.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

