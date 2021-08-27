Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 79,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 22.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $55.61. 330,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,717,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $239.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.77. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

