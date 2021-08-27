The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.12.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Shares of MAC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $16.82. 138,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,451,991. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Macerich will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.