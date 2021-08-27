Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the lowest is $0.91. Sunoco posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full-year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUN. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Shares of SUN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.30. 919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,844. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 7.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunoco by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 33,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 15.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

