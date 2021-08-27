PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce sales of $581.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $521.00 million to $694.00 million. PDC Energy posted sales of $317.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. PDC Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

PDCE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $406,450. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 95,942.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.29. 29,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,479. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $49.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

