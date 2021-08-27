Enigma (ENG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.04 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.94 or 0.00494485 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003588 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008712 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.49 or 0.01108199 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 coins and its circulating supply is 13,895,818 coins. The official message board for Enigma is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

