Kalata Market Capitalization Tops $8.56 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and $1.21 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 86.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kalata coin can currently be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.08 or 0.00130542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00153487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,233.14 or 0.99818012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.81 or 0.01015724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.14 or 0.06684744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kalata Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KALAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.