Don-key Hits 24 Hour Volume of $692,516.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Don-key has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $8.16 million and approximately $692,516.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00359961 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000518 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,653,635 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

