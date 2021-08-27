Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 0.7% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.94. 215,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,656,308. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $287.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

