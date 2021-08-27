Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $10.27 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 0.8% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, reaching $261.02. The company had a trading volume of 21,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.15 and a one year high of $295.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.44.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

