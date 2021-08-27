Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $16.62 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.4% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

Shares of AMT traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 39,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.17. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $291.82. The firm has a market cap of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

