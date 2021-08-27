NinePointTwo Capital Purchases New Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at $1,015,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,843 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.5% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,356 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.0% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,413 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.34. The stock had a trading volume of 658,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The firm has a market cap of $272.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

