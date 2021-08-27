McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,144 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 13.8% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,444,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,853,000 after buying an additional 678,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after buying an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,281,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,282,000 after buying an additional 561,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. 2,395,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.