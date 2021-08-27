Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $4.04 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,274,000 after purchasing an additional 250,250 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 211,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 92,348 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 37,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.20. 41,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,531. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $129.59 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

