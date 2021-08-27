Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 220,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,280. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a PE ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

BMY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

