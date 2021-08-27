Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $2.88 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.12.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $115.33. 127,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,938,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

