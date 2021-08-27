Short Interest in Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Rises By 1,400.0%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FNWD stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.57. Finward Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45.

About Finward Bancorp

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.