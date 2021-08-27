Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Expands By 550.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the July 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ebara in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.59 target price on the stock.

Get Ebara alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:EBCOY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.96. The company had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. Ebara has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $26.83.

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.